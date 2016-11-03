Experts to remove boulders in Kagera

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Geita Gold Mine (GGM) has deployed its specialists to Kegera Region so that they remove boulders in areas hit by the 5.7 magnitude earthquake in September this year.

The company said in a statement yesterday that the move aimed at helping the government to provide a safe living environment for the affected families and public institutions such as schools and hospitals in the region.

According to the statement, soon after the earthquake, which has so far claimed lives of over 20 people and injuring about 440, GGM vice president for sustainability Simon Shayo consulted the office of the Kegera Regional Commissioner with a view to seeing how the company could make the affected areas safe again.

“We contracted EPROD Mining Services Company Ltd to remove dangerously dislodged boulders from areas affected by the earthquake….It is easy to overlook these rocks, which could anytime move in masses and cause serious risks to human life and property.