FNB boosts cashless financial transactions

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The First National Bank (FNB) Tanzania yesterday introduced its Point of Sales (POS) devices in Dar es Salaam as it seeks to encourage its clients to make use of bank cards in their various payments.

Such cashless payments are safe, convenient, mobile and a cost-effective alternative to cash, according to the head of product and electronic channels, Silvest Arumasi.

“Any business can use our POS devices to accept card payments. Reduced risks of handling cash and fewer visits to bank branches to make cash deposits means more time spent running your business. The POS devices can either be placed permanently next to customers’ till or can be fully portable, depending on customer requirements,” Mr Arumasi said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The bank’s desktop POS devices are suitable for retail, commerce and small businesses while the mobile POS devices are suitable for the hospitality industry as well as high-mobility businesses. The latter works wherever there is a mobile data signal.

He said the introduction of POS devices will offer cutting edge digital banking experience to clients as the bank will also offer FNB Online Banking for FREE to view and download daily settlements and monthly merchant statements to facilitate reconciliation of accounts.

According to him, the launch of the POS devices is in line with the bank’s goal of providing up to date digital banking platforms as its supports Tanzania’s economic growth by providing seamless banking services to businesses and individuals..

Meanwhile, First National Bank Tanzania has received the VISA Efficiency Award for 2016. “We are a new player in the card payments business and this award recognises FNB Tanzania as a leader in the country in terms of highest percentage of approved VISA card transactions. This is a combination of our good customer service and efficient, reliable and resilient banking systems” said Arumasi.