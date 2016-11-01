Farmers to be connected to markets in new NGO drive

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A non-governmental organisation that connects small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to domestic and international markets, Trade Africa Network Tanzania (Tan Tanzania), is to launch a project in which it will help farmers in finding the right markets for their products.

The project, dubbed: “Enhancing Direct Trade to Processors and Producer by Using Marketing Tools” will be launched later this month in what the organisation believes is a way of supporting the government’s industrialisation agenda.

To achieve the goal, the organization has developed a website that contains the database of processors, producers, farmers’ groups and association that will assist in providing market information to SMEs and buyers worldwide.

“The aim is to facilitate trade growth by accessing more consumers and linking SMEs to suppliers through direct trade using ICT marketing tools,” the Tan Tanzania Country Coordinator Deusdedit Kizito told The Citizen yesterday

The move, he said, will help rural farmers who have limited access to emerging development opportunities. The farmers, he said, will be trained on how to use the website.