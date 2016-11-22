Farming data under scrutiny

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Systems of collecting, storing and disseminating agricultural statistics are poor in African countries, a workshop has been told.

However, where data are available in most of those countries capacity to utilise them to generate information for proper decision making is low, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Florens Turuka, said.

He was the opening the regional workshop here on the validation of the minimum set of agriculture core data in African countries.

According to him, demand for the data at national and international levels is growing.

For example, Tanzania needs to know the number of small and large-scale farms to make right decisions on how much equipment is required and what each farmer produces.

“Despite the importance of agriculture, having reliable data for formulating, monitoring and implementing agricultural policies is a challenge,” he said. He noted that agriculture plays a key role in many African economies.

It contributes about 35 per cent of the GDP and 70 per cent of employment.

In Tanzania, macroeconomic indicators show robust GDP growth, of 6 per cent in 2006 and 8.1 per cent in 2014. The focus of Tanzania’s First Five-Year Development (2012-2016) has been agriculture transformation for food self-sufficiency and export.

The Second Five-Year Development (2016-2020) will be on nurturing an industrial economy, with agro-processing and manufacturing as main drivers.

The annual agricultural growth is projected to grow at 4 per cent, with share of value addition increasing from 8 to 12 per cent (2016-2020).

Dr Turuka said the World Bank, FAO and other members of the international statistical community developed a global strategy for improving agricultural and rural statistics.