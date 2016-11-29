Fastjet halts flights on 2 routes

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Fastjet Tanzania said yesterday that it is suspending its Dar es Salaam-Nairobi flights from Monday as it implements its turnaround plan.

The airline is also suspending its Dar es Salaam-Entebbe flights.

“The suspension of the routes is part of the company’s ongoing turnaround programme in pursuit of long-term sustainable financial structures for business in Tanzania,” the firm’s chief executive officer Nico Bezuidenhout said in a statement recently.

Under the new plan, Fastjet is reviewing its fleet, both the size and type of aircraft operated, the frequency of flights on specific routes, as well as the actual routes flown.

“The turnaround programme for Fastjet is progressing well, with a reduction of operating costs and overheads, fleet realignment, and flight frequency on identified routes, all yielding financial benefits,” he said.

He said after careful consideration of all possible options, Fastjet regrettably decided to suspend the two routes, noting that a small number of route suspensions still needed to be effected.

According to him, the routes to be suspended were chosen due to low passenger demand as well as inefficient utilisation of Fastjet’s aircraft fleet; and “as such they were not commercially viable”.

All passengers will receive full refunds for any flights already booked and paid for on the suspended routes.

“Fastjet notes that suspending these routes opens the opportunity to add capacity onto existing routes and will advise of these plans as soon as they are confirmed,” he said.