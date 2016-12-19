Monday, December 19, 2016

Finnish firm to supply 40MW plant to miner

In Summary

  • The company which is one of the Independent Power Producers operating in Tanzania said that the power plant will provide a reliable electricity supply to the gold mine, located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region.
By Citizen Reporter and Agencies @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Wärtsilä, a Finnish corporation which manufactures and services power, has promised to supply a 40 MW ‘Smart Power Generation’ plant to Geita Gold Mining Limited in Tanzania in the beginning of 2018.

“The turn-key engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order includes four Wärtsilä 32TS engines running on heavy or light fuel oil. The plant is expected to be operational during the first quarter of 2018. The order is included in Wärtsilä’s order book for the fourth quarter of 2016,” the company said in a press statement. “Being off-grid means that the mine needs to secure its own power supply and Wärtsilä’s technology fits the need very well.

Since the mine needs to remain operational at all times, the reliability, high efficiency, and quality of the Wärtsilä solutions were key factors in the award of the contract. Additionally, Wärtsilä has a strong track-record of EPC projects in various locations in Africa,” it added.


