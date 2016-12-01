Firm allays fears over road project

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) said yesterday it would complete the 48.6 kilometre Magole-Turiani road in time despite past serious late delivery of funds from the government.

The secretary general of the Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association, Mr Joseph Kahama, said here that although a new completion date has not been agreed on, the company attached great importance to the road and it was happy with the speed in which the road is built under the circumstances.

He said the company was in regular contact with TanRoads, raising issues that have a serious bearing on work performance. The contractor would, especially, want speedy delivery of funds because, he said, “timely or late availability of money has great impact on performance on the ground and the date of completion of the project.”

Although construction has been suspended several times for lack of funds, Mr Kahama said, workers at the site are in high spirits and they work hard when money is availed.

“China and Tanzania have a shared purpose in opening up this vast country using roads. On such issues our two countries and peoples speak with one voice and one heart. The stretch will be completed in time when money will be availed in time too,” Mr Kahama assured Tanzanians.

A section of the local press quoted Morogoro Regional Commissioner Steven Kabwe, after inspecting the road, as calling on the contractor to finish the work, estimated to cost Sh66.7 billion, by September next year and instead of 2018. The government has availed Sh41.8 billion so far.

Mr Kahama said Mr Khatibu Khamis who is the engineer at the site, assured the RC that the stretch would be completed in time and possibly within the set deadline.