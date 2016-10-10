Monday, October 10, 2016

Firm discovers graphite in Tanzania

Investment company Armadale Capital has

Investment company Armadale Capital has discovered high-grade coarse flake graphite mineralisation near surface at its Mahenge Liandu project, in Tanzania. PHOTO|FILE 

In Summary

  • The reverse circulation (RC) drilling undertaken to date has intersected wide intervals of high-grade graphite mineralisation.
Advertisement

Johannesburg. Investment company Armadale Capital has discovered high-grade coarse flake graphite mineralisation near surface at its Mahenge Liandu project, in Tanzania.

The reverse circulation (RC) drilling undertaken to date has intersected wide intervals of high-grade graphite mineralisation.

Mineralised graphitic schists with widths of between 40m and 65m have been intersected in multiple holes. This discovery is an extension to the previously announced high-grade coarse flake graphite result, which retuned an outstanding 60m at 10.7 per cent total graphitic carbon (TGC).

The drilling programme, which will be concluded in three to four weeks, is targeting the most advanced prospect within the project area.

It is well defined by extensive areas of graphite outcrop and there is a strong electromagnetic anomaly over the planned drilling area.

“This preliminary discovery of high-grade coarse flake graphite mineralisation underpins our belief that Mahenge Liandu offers significant upside opportunity.

“Following the recent restructuring of the Mpokoto gold asset, which we maintain prospective exposure to, we believe these highly encouraging results firmly underpin our refocused growth strategy as we target the burgeoning graphite market, which is experiencing increasing demand from lithium-ion battery manufacturers,” the company’s chairperson William Frewen said in a statement.

The Mahenge Liandu project is located in the Ulanga district in south-east Tanzania, 300 km south-west of Morogoro and 10 km from the town Mahenge.

High-grade graphite mineralisation of up to 33.8 per cent TGC has been demonstrated through the analysis of rock-chip samples taken from Mahenge Liandu in June. Previous drilling has confirmed high-grade mineralisation from the surface, with results including 60m at 10.7 per cent TGC including 24 m at 12.9 per cent TGC and 5 m at 21.5 per cent TGC.

The samples were taken from graphite schist outcrops over 1.5 km of strike that was mapped by the previous owner surrounding the initial discovery holes. (miningweekly.com)


advertisement

In The Headlines

21 minutes ago

Alarm over pressure cooker accidents

Cases of people sustaining serious burns in Mwanza as a result of exploding pressure cookers have

Amendments to new Katiba is a must: ACT

The Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo has vowed to oppose the proposed

  • News
    Concern as N. Korean ships fly TZ flag  
  • News
    TRL lurks in the dark as JPM revives flag carrier  
  • News
    Stone Town food festival billed to be a big thriller  
  • News
    Teen pregancy still big challenge  