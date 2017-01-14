Firm set to establish oil factory in Dar

By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Total Tanzania Ltd is set to establish a factory which will produce oil and lubricants, the firm’s executive Vice President for East and Central Africa, Mr Jean Bergeron, has said.

He was speaking yesterday during the launch of a modern petrol station in the city.

He said establishing such a factory would make people access the products at affordable prices.

He added that the firm would create more employment opportunities alongside increasing governement revenue.

“We have already negotiated with the government about the deal. We are waiting for approval and soon the construction will kick off,” he said.

He noted that the move was part of their strategies to ensure Total becomes a leading lubricants dealer across East and Central Africa. He said studies have established that Tanzania was among big users of lubricants and petroleum products in the continent.

“According to official data, Tanzania imported 1,190,440 metric tonnes of petroleum products, including lubricant oil in the first quarter of 2015. This shows that Tanzanians are the biggest consumer of the products,” he said.

Officiating at the event, Kinondoni District Commissioner Salum Hapi called upon petrol station owners to renovate and upgrade their facilities to an optimum standard.

He said the country has a lot of fuel stations but most of them are below standard.