Firm signs supply deal with sugarcane growers

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. As part of its efforts to manage its working relations with Kilombero cane growers, Kilombero Sugar Company Limited and cane growers’ Cooperatives have inked an agreement dubbed ‘Cane Supply Agreement’ (CSA) marking the commencement of another season.

The CSA, which is supervised by the government through the Sugar Board of Tanzania (SBT), regulates the business relations between Kilombero Sugar Company and Kilombero growers on fundamental issues such as cane delivery guidelines, cane quality, purchase price and other significant matters.

The signing was held yesterday at Kilombero Sugar Company where the Acting Director General of the Sugar Board of Tanzania (SBT), Mr Mirajis Kipande, was the Guest of Honour.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Registrar of Cooperatives in the ministry of Agriculture, Sugar Board of Tanzania, Kilombero growers and Kilombero staff.

The Kilombero Sugar Company director of operations, Mr Stuart Watson said the CSA was introduced in efforts to ensure that the interests of Kilombero growers are protected and both parties are satisfied and benefit from this business relationship.

“Kilombero growers are the most important partners of our business, they supply 40 per cent of our annual cane demand, this is why it is in our best interest to value their contribution and that being the case, we are keen to see them prosper from this arrangement. As we investigate a possible future expansion, it is our hope that our relationship with the Kilombero growers will further grow as we work towards creating a thriving community,” said Watson. Giving a brief history of the CSA, Head of Corporate Affairs for Kilombero Sugar Company, Mr Joseph Rugaimukamu said the contract was first introduced in 2006 and is reviewed every three years.