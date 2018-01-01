Focus on SMEs in industry drive, govt urged

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60

Dar es Salaam. The government has been asked to focus on small and medium companies to enable the country to become industrialized, instead of concentrating on major firms.

Ako Group managing director Ponziano Mponzi, said small and medium enterprises were crucial in achieving sustainable growth and contributing to the country’s volume of production. He added that the smaller outfits were essential to the economic growth of developing countries such as Tanzania.

Dr Mponzi was speaking to The Citizen recently on the sidelines of the third International Conference on Natural Resources Accounting and Finance (ICNRAF).

According to him, instead of concentrating on contributions made by larger businesses such as mines and beverage firms, it was important to recognise small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) because they paid taxes and were the main bedrock of the country’s economy.

“SMEs are vital for Tanzania to become an industrialised country because they provide major job opportunities to local people compared to larger entities that hire experts from abroad,” he said.

Furthermore, for Tanzania to become an industrlised country, the government should be consistent on taxation to enable it to attract and allow more investors into the country, Dr Mponzi added.

Reports show that SMEs in the United Kingdom are integral to the economy, making up a surprising 99 per cent of all businesses and contributing significantly to GDP, job creation, innovation and entrepreneurship.