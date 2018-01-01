Food processors decry ‘red tape’

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam. Long processes and the high cost of getting business licences for food and spice products have been cited as a major hurdle for small and medium processors and manufacturers to access markets.

Speaking during the Mkulima Market exhibition held in Dar es Salaam, Ms Grace Msimbe, marketing manager at Vijimambo Processing Industry, said one was required to apply for a multitude of permits issued by different regulatory authorities before starting a food processing business.

She added that this prevented local food and spice processors from securing markets both locally and internationally.

“There are thousands of small and medium food manufacturers in the country, but you cannot find their products in local supermarkets or in the international market due to lack of quality and standard certifications.

“It is not due to low standards, but exorbitant costs and long processes to get the required permits before local manufacturers are allowed to sell their products,” Ms Msimbe told The Citizen.

She said it was not unusual for small-scale manufacturers to spend up to seven months just to seek registration with the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (Brela) and get a business licence and TIN number.

After that, they are required to get a barcode for their products before being certified by the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA). Ms Msimbe said it cost at least $300 (Sh670,000) to get the TFDA certificate for every product.

“Do you think a manufacturer with a capital of only Sh250,000 can afford these costs and processes?” she queried.