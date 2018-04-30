Foreign investors dominate

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Foreign investors have continued to dominate activities at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) after recording the highest value of shares transactions last week.

Market reports have shown that a total of Sh6 billion turnover was recorded last week of which Sh5.4 billion was injected by foreign investors through buying shares. The reports showed that foreign investors injected the highest turnover through both buying and selling activities during last week.

Local investors dominated the selling side only in the two last days of the week by 100 per cent but the largest numbers of floated shares were also bought by foreign investors.

The major transactions were made on Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) of which the majority of shares exchanged hands between foreign investors, with few shares being sold by local investors. The reports have shown that other companies which transacted highest value of sold shares were Vodacom Tanzania, CRDB, TPCC, Swissport and DSE.

Vodacom Tanzania, which was listed last year also made major gains after its trading prices improved to Sh800 during the end of the week from the opening price of Sh750 recorded on Tuesday. However, the DSE market capitalisation closed lower on Friday last week at Sh23.60 trillion, compared with Sh23.65 trillion recorded during the opening day of the week.

The decrease in market capitalisation was a result of decreased share prices for cross-listed companies, especially those originally listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). The domestic market capitalisation increased to Sh10.9 trillion on Friday last week from Sh10.7 trillion recorded during the opening day of the week. The gaining of the locally listed companies’ market capitalisation was a result of increased share prices of DSE and TBL.