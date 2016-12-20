Forest products on focus

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is preparing standards for forest products so that they can be sold locally and internationally.

The draft of the standards document known as National Forest Stewardship Standards (NFSS) is currently being discussed by the forestry stakeholders and the government says they may be ready next year. It has been difficult for traders of forest products to sell such commodities because standards are not there.

“There has been an increased demand of standards for our products from big customers. So, it’s high time the standards were put to meet the markets demand,” said the acting chief executive of the Tanzania Forest Services Agency acting CEO, Prof Dos Santos Silayo..