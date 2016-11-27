Free power brings hope to fishing Lindi village

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Songosongo. A once fishing village is now a town in the making, thanks to the supply of reliable electricity free of charge.

Homes have been lit up. Shops, guesthouses, bars, groceries, barbershops and beauty salons are springing up.

People use deep freezers to keep fish and businesses are growing.

Previously, sale of fresh fish was restricted to domestic consumption. To secure markets in Dar es Salaam, Lindi Town, Mtwara, Tanga, Morogoro and other urban areas, fish had to be dried.

“A lot of fish used to rot at homes and during transportation. That is no longer the case,” Songo Songo fish trader Chiku Abdallah told The Citizen.

So the quality of life is improving in Songo Songo Village in Lindi Region, thanks to Songas that has invested multimillion dollars in gas exploration and extraction in the island, 225km south of Dar es Salaam.

The company has constructed a gas processing plant on the island with operations being subcontracted to Pan African Energy Tanzania (PAET).

The plant started with gas the processing of 70 million standard cubic feet a day, before scaling up to 105 million standard cubic feet daily.

Processed gas is transported by a pipeline to the Songas’ Ubungo power plant in Dar es Salaam to generate 180MW for supply to the national grid.

The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) distributes power to consumers.

Songas began extracting natural gas in 2004. In 2011 it supplied power free of charge to 100 households in a pilot project.

But some people started connecting power to their homes illegally.

In 2013 the company supplied electricity to 300 more households free of charge after village and Tanesco officials in Lindi Region agreed to do so in an effort to tackle illegal power connections.

Songo Songo village executive officer Juma Mchenga told The Citizen that Tanesco had to be paid Sh159 million for connections.

He said initially Tanesco refused villagers to get power for free because there were no financial benefits.

“We spent the money from services levy payable to Kilwa Masoko District Council,” he said.

With many households enjoying power the villagers have identified and grabbed business opportunities.

Songo Songo is unsuitable for agriculture or livestock keeping. Instead, its residents mainly rely on fishing done using dugout canoes. Most of the fish is sold at the village, some is transported to other areas. Traders buy fish from fishermen at Sh4,000-Sh5,000 a kilogramme and get a profit of Sh6,000-7,000.

“That means we are working for an average profit of Sh2,000 excluding transport charges” said trader Darini Magoma. “Agents from Dar es Salaam don’t pay us all the money at the time of supplying fish. They always pay us in instalments. Sometimes we are conned.” According to Ms Magoma, fishermen who opt to transport fish to Dar es Salaam get relatively high prices.

Ms Magoma said fishermen need modern boats to enable them to reach deep sea where fish is plentiful. That is necessary taking into account the fact that dynamite fishing has depleted fish in shallow waters.

“Nowadays, businessmen spend two to three weeks to get 300-400 kilogrammes unlike the previous years.

Village security committee chairman Darasa Mwamba said Nyuni and Fanjovu islets had been hideouts of illegal fishermen. The situation has prompted the village to form the Beach Management Unit (BMU) to enhance patrols in waters.

He said the BMU faced challenges as some of the illegal fishermen are armed with guns and, on many occasions, they have been threatening the villagers.

“The Tanzania People’s Defence Forces should be deployed in the area to flush out the criminals. Records show that previous operations were successful.”

He said it was recommended that the islets be leased.

“After Fanjovu was leased to a foreign investor who has built a hotel, we call upon village and district leaders to accelerate the lease process of Nyuni to another investor.”

Despite challenges business people agree that they were earning higher incomes than before.

However, the full potential was yet to be tapped. “I think we need to diversify our businesses. Moreover, infrastructure should be improved,” said Mr Said Yahya.

According to him, although Songo Songo has an airstrip for investors and government officials, villagers rely on marine transport which is still poor.

He would like transport to be improved to link Songo Songo with other areas.

Therefore, berths should also be built at Kilwa Kivinje.

“We urge the government to construct berths in Songo Songo and build another platform at Kilwa Kivinje. Investors in transport should be encourage to serve our area to help boost business,” he said.

“Not only will reliable transport attract more players in the fish business, but also the area will draw the attention of tourists,” said Ms Aisha Mwinyi.

Generally, Songo Songo residents face capital woes, illegal fishing, poor marketing, unreliable transport and under funding in education. They called on the government to help tackle the matters.

Businessmen have called upon the government as well as gas and oil explorers to contribute to the village community banks. By so doing, soft loans will be issued to villagers. “Capital will enable us to purchase modern fish boats,” said Mr Hussein Amri.

He said since some villagers had received training from the World Wildlife Fund he was optimistic that the funds would be properly managed.

The villagers have called on the government to intervene to end illegal fishing. They said fighting the menace would increase fish stock even in shallow waters.

They have also proposed that the Kilwa Masoko District Council construct a fish market at Kilwa Kivinje to attract customers from all over the country.

Songo Songo businessmen are unhappy the way agents dictate terms in the fish market.

They believe that once many buyers are attracted, competition will increase and prices will rise.

While appreciating Songas and PAET efforts in improving education, the villagers think nursery and primary schools needed more funding before shifting to secondary education.

“We commend their efforts. However, we think the companies should help us build a strong education foundation at the grassroots level. Their promises to reward outstanding secondary school students will be meaningful if pupils received good education foundations at nursery and primary schools,” said Ms Mwinyi.

Songo Songo Primary School head Mwalimu Mohamed Mwalimu said a library, a laboratory and a computer room were needed to widen children’s learning scope.

“Free electricity is used to light up the village and charge our mobile phones. It is not used to transform education. The government should improve the ratio of teachers to pupils. It’s unprofessional for eight teachers to teach 478 pupils.”

The Kilwa Masoko District Council is challenged to mobilise villagers to work in groups. They should also be educated on entrepreneurship issues. The Citizen has leant that villagers believe on working individually.

That is a disadvantage taking into account the fact that financial institutions prefer lending to people working in groups rather than individuals.

District council acting director Francis Kaunda told the Citizen that a project write-up had been submitted to TIB Development Bank to secure loans to businessmen and fishermen in Kilwa Kivinje, Kilwa Masoko and Songosongo.

He also said revolving funds to be provided by the government for women and youth would serve the same purpose.

Songas community relations manager Nicodemus Chipakapaka said the company was working with the district council to educate villagers on the importance of forming a fishermen cooperative society so as to be supported.

“No financial institution can work with them unless thay are in groups. In cooperation with the district council, we will this month conduct a two-day capacity building training to enable them to work in groups.”

But he said the company had no immediate plans of constructing berths at Kilwa Kivinje side.