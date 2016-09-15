Freight forwarders oppose Kigali plan

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Freight Forwarders Association (TAFFA) is up in arms against Rwanda’s request to clear own consignment at the Dar es Salaam Port.

TAFFA chairman Steven Ngatunga advised the government to reject the proposal, saying it will deny Tanzanians employment at their own port. He said that three week ago a Rwandan delegation was in Dar and met leaders of several institutions.

After talks it was discovered that their mission was to request the government to allow them to clear their own goods at the Tanzania ports.

“They want to outsmart us despite the fact that the single customs territory allows members from another country to prepare documentation for their cargo and send to their counterparts where the port is for clearance of to be delivered to the respective country,” he said.

He warned that their decision to lobby to be allowed to work at the port clearly shows that they want to deny Tanzanians jobs and the opportunity to enjoy their own ports.