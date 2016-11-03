Thursday, November 3, 2016

Funds-raiser for midwifery boost

A midwife, Mary Raphael, attends to a happy

A midwife, Mary Raphael, attends to a happy woman who has just delivered a baby at a hospital in Dar es Salaam. Mary is among midwives who have benefited from a programme known as ‘Stand up for African Mothers’. In 2016/17, the programme aims to raise a minimum of Sh500 million to support the training of 50 midwives at certificate level and upgrade skills of about 400 midwives at diploma level. PHOTO | COURTESY OF BANK M 

In Summary

  • This will be the sixth year that the initiative - known as ‘Stand up for African Mothers’ (Suam) – is conducted with a specific target to train midwives for safe delivery.
By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace this Saturday a charity walk in Dar es Salaam as Amref Health Africa and Bank M seek to raise Sh500 million for training of midwives.

This will be the sixth year that the initiative - known as ‘Stand up for African Mothers’ (Suam) – is conducted with a specific target to train midwives for safe delivery.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the country director for Amref Health Africa in Tanzania, Dr Florence Temu said the charity walk for the Suam 2016 fundraising event would start and finish at Green grounds, Oysterbay. “Through this year’s event, we seek to raise a minimum of Sh500 million to support training of 50 midwives at certificate level and upgrade skills of about 400 more at diploma level.

This will contribute to a reduction in maternal and child mortality in Africa, so let us stand up for African others,” said Dr Temu, thanking Bank M for being a partner for three years consecutively. Launched in 2011, the Suam seeks to draw attention to the plight of African mothers and to mobilise citizens worldwide to support them with basic medical care they need during pregnancy and childbirth.

This year’s event goes with the theme of: ‘Train midwives for Safe Delivery.’

The Bank M chief executive officer designate, Ms Jacqueline Woiso said through the project, the bank is able to exercise its corporate social responsibility initiatives. “This project, which aims to improve maternal health services throughout Tanzania, reflects our bank’s mission to support the community and promote a healthy and sustainable workforce in the country,” she said.

