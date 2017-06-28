German gypsum firm invests Sh20bn

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A German company has invested $10 million (about Sh22.3 billion) in a gypsum project in Mkuranga, Coast Region.

It will add $5 million (Sh 11.1 billion) to increase production, Knauf Gypsum’s managing director for East Africa, Mr Zachopoulos Georgios, has said.

The company – which started its operations in Tanzania three years ago, employs 150 people directly.

“Knauf operates in more than 200 countries, but in sub-Saharan Africa, Tanzania is the first country for us to invest. We picked Tanzania because of its strategic position in the Great Lakes region. It has the potential to be door into African hinterland,” he said, noting that $5 million more will be invested as the market expands in the region.

The company sources most of raw materials locally, including from its gypsum mining operations.

According to him, the company’s gypsum products are according to customers’ preferences, but initially, for East Africa, it will produce gypsum boards of 9mm and 12mm and 12.5mm for moister resistance and fire resistance system to match the requirements.

According to him, the company has technology to replace wood usage in gypsum installation with metal section (metal profile) and the same is produced in Tanzania with the state-of-art-facility at Mkuranga of sizes of 50mm, 64mm, 75mm and 100mm to construct dry wall to match the customer requirements, furring channel, main channel, GI angle and other accessories for ceiling work

Other products for the region are gypsum powder for joint filling and skimming with new improvement Geo Plaster to reach even the low-cost housing with an affordable pricing to the user, gypsum screws with high strength of various sizes and gypsum tape for board-to-board joint reinforcement.

The company will train local workmen on proper production.

“All of them get non-accredited certificates that are recognised in most of the countries within construction sector to ensure competitive advantages for the trainees when they opt to work overseas.”

He urged the government to provide a conducive business environment to investors. “We are not seeking favours but just a conducive environment for us to operate well,” he said.

Knauf is one of the world’s leading producers of modern insulation materials, dry lining systems, plasters and accessories, thermal insulation composite systems, paints, floor screed, floor systems, and construction equipment and tools.

Knauf Tanzania is owned by Knauf Group, a German giant, which operates 150 production facilities and sales organisations in over 60 countries.