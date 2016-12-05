Govt, Taha help vegetable growers to access markets

By Patrick Kisembo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in cooperation with Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) have teamed up to link vegetable and fruit farmers with internal and external markets through a special system of collecting and disseminating market information including prices to avoid manipulation by middlemen.

The programme which is being implemented by the government under sponsorship of the government of Switzerland through Seco United Nation Trade Cluster Fund project has the goal of helping vegetable and fruits farmers to have access to guaranteed markets to do away with poverty.

Speaking at a Vegetable and fruits market information collectors’ training seminar on Saturday the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Prof Adolf Mkenda said the farmers through the system shall increase their income and thus expand agriculture in the country.

He said establishment of the system is a result of the government efforts to make positive changes in the agriculture sector especially that of fruits and vegetables which was previously faced with numerous challenges, including intervention of middlemen.