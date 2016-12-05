Govt’s pledge on industrial areas

By Dunstan Mhilu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government is planning to allocate industrial areas countrywide to support entrepreneurs who demand land for them to operate.

The Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan told a consultative meeting of women food processing stakeholders at the weekend that setting of industrial parks was underway through the President’s Office - Regional Administration and Local Governments.

She was responding to a demand raised by women food processors who asked the government to establish industrial parks furnished with modern processing equipment for them to increase productivity and compete nationally and internationally.

She said the government was working with district and regional councils to ensure that industrial areas and business premises are allocated.

“We understand the challenges facing small and medium-sized enterprises and we will work on them. We are also discussing with government authorities to trim down taxes on the entrepreneurs particularly food processors,” she said.

She also asked them to produce quality products which would sell nationally and internationally.