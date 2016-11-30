Govt saves Sh2bn in vehicle deals

By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government saved Sh1.3 billion between March and November this year, thanks to the use of bulk procurement of vehicles.

The acting chief executive officer of the Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA), Mr Jacob Kibona, told journalists yesterday that the government bought 393 vehicles through the bulk procurement arrangement during the period and paid a Sh56.1 billion.

“Had each vehicle been bought in retail by individual agencies, departments and ministries, the bill would have reached Sh58.1 billion,” he said.

The saved money will be spent on areas such as health, education and infrastructure, he said.