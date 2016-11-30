Wednesday, November 30, 2016

Govt saves Sh2bn in vehicle deals

Government Procurement Services Agency acting

Government Procurement Services Agency acting CEO Jacob Kibona addresses journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday. PHOTO|THE CITIZEN CORRESPONDENT 

By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government saved Sh1.3 billion between March and November this year, thanks to the use of bulk procurement of vehicles.

The acting chief executive officer of the Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA), Mr Jacob Kibona, told journalists yesterday that the government bought 393 vehicles through the bulk procurement arrangement during the period and paid a Sh56.1 billion.

“Had each vehicle been bought in retail by individual agencies, departments and ministries, the bill would have reached Sh58.1 billion,” he said.

The saved money will be spent on areas such as health, education and infrastructure, he said.

Between July and October this year, GPSA has handed over 136 vehicles to government institutions. The vehicles were purchased directly from manufacturers under the GPSA system.

