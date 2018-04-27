How baobab dealers can strike it big in March-May

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTZ Lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dealers in baobab fruits who can stockpile the commodity for sale between March and May can mint money and climb from being small businesses to lucrative big ones, The Citizen has learnt.

Dealers in baobab fruits observed that between March and May, the business becomes very lucrative as prices improve than during other seasons of the year.

Kariakoo Market Corporation’s statistical and planning officer Henry Rwejuna last Friday said from March to May is the smiling period for sellers of baobab fruits.

“Prices of baobab fruits have jumped from Sh40,000 to 60,000 per sack of 50kg between January and April this year. The prices of this item are expected to continue rising up to end of May” said Mr Rwejuna.

This implies that in such period prices of baobab fruits jumped by over 30 per cent due to market forces.

The retail prices for that period had jumped from Sh1,000 to Sh1,300, according to him.

According to him, prices of Baobab fruits tend to start declining in June when the harvest season for baobab fruits and nuts begins, especially in rural areas of Dodoma where the largest cargoes are gathered by major baobab dealers.

He said between June and November prices tend to be fair, hence bringing relief to customers, as a kilo of baobab fruits can be fetched at between Sh700 and Sh800.

“This commodity is highly responsive to seasonal changes. The dealers who are keen to observe price movements annually can save money and climb in business,” he says.