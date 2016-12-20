MARKET DATA REVIEW : How one can become value investor in shares

By Moremi Marwa moremi@dse.co.tz

Choosing the right shares to invest in is a combination of various factors, these may range from from art, science, timing, to luck. It sometimes may seem like there is no proper reason why and how one may succeed or may fail in the process of investment in shares.

When you talk to investment analysts and experts, you may get different types of opinions, which in some cases are contradictory. You may hear about someone’s “successful system” or you may come across a book titled “Make a fortune in the share market”. Then you read stories of people who lost a fortune on investing in shares.

Does any approach work with some consistency? What is it that an investor is supposed to do? The most tried-and-true method for picking good shares starts with picking a good underlying company (the company that have issued the intended shares). This is why it is key that you know how to determine the value of the company. Don’t rely on luck to help you choose good shares: good homework, proper research, and common sense are your best diagnostic tools towards right investment in shares.

What constitutes a good company? How do you know if you are buying a share at the right value? And what is a good price? (It is important here to determine the way in which an individual determines the intrinsic value of a company as opposed to the market (i.e. demand and supply) driven approaches)

If you pick a share based on the value of the company that is issuing the share, you are a value investor – i.e. an investor who looks at a company’s value and judges whether (s)he can purchase the share at a good price. (Is the share price a fair representation of the company’s valuation?) Value investors analyse a company’s fundamentals (profits/earnings, customer base, efficiency processes and systems, productive assets base, and so on) and buy the share if the price is low relative to these factors. It is because of the need for knowledge, skills and experience to carry analysis and research that some economies (such as India and others) encourages retail private investors to consider investing in shares in an indirect manner i.e. using fund managers rather than a direct investment. However, learning to understand how to carry investment analysis and research is not as hard for a determined and disciplined person — what I am writing here is encouraging us, private individuals to become more educated on how we approach our share investment process. Read on:

When you look at determining the value of a company, the most important items to consider are:

• The balance sheet of the company so as to figure out the company’s net worth

• The income statement which will help you to figure out the company’s profitability

• Ratios that let you analyse just how well (or not so well) the company is doing relative to other companies in a similar sector or relative to other periods so as to benchmark against the trend

A value investor doesn’t buy a company’s share because it’s cheap (and sometimes ; he/she buys it because it is undervalued (the company is worth more than the price its share reflects – its market value is less than its book value (or NAV)).

It is important to note that, the key aspect of a company’s value, besides its net worth, is its ability to generate profit and that companies have values the same way many things have value.

And so, when you hear someone quoting a share at Sh2,000 per share, the price largely reflects the share’s market value as determined by forces of the market (i.e. demand and supply). The total market valuation of a company’s share is referred to as the market capitalisation which is the multiplication of the total number of shares issued by the company to its shareholders (investors) and the price per each share.

The challenge with market based valuation is that it is not always a good indicator of a good investment, i.e. listed companies may have good market values, yet they prove to be not very well performing companies, fundamentally, and subsequently not good investments.

Often investors and analysts misunderstand the difference between the market-driven value of the share and the true value of the underlying company — i.e. the intrinsic value.

Then, there is a concept of book value that looks at a company from a balance sheet perspective (assets minus liabilities equals net worth or shareholder’s equity).

It is a way of judging a company by its net worth to see whether the share’s market value is reasonable compared to the company’s intrinsic value. The closer the share’s market value is to the book value, the safer the investment.

Remember that you never base a share investing decision on just one criterion such as book value ?? it has to be a combination of factors.

A company’s intrinsic value is directly tied to its ability to make money — the revenue earning capacity. In that case, many analysts like to value shares from the perspective of the company’s income statement. A common barometer of value, which we will learn about next, is expressed in a ratio, commonly known as the price to earnings ratio. The price is a reference to the company’s market value (as reflected in its share price).

Earnings are referenced to the company’s ability to make money. The commonly known term that indicates the company’s profit per each of its issued share is called earning per share.

Earning per share is simply the earnings or profit a company achieves per share. In other words, if a company has earnings of Sh1 billion per annum and it has issued 1million shares, the earnings per share would be Sh1,000.

The earnings per share is a very important number because it indicates how profitable a company has been in generating profits to its shareholders. It is used to measure the performance of a company as well as the value of a company. It is also a key input into the price earnings ratio, which we will discuss shortly.

The growth of a company’s earnings per share is an important indicator of how well the company is doing. When making a decision about what share to buy, a company that has experienced growth in its earnings per share each year is a company you should be more likely to invest in than one that has never achieved growth.

The earnings per share of all companies is shown on the companies’ annual reports, for the listed companies it can also be obtained in the DSE website and also on data vendors and financial media outlets such as Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters who has subscribed to DSE for data. It is important you look at this figure carefully before making a decision as to which shares to purchase.

We have discussed above the importance of the earnings of a company. We look now at the mechanics of computing the basic earnings per share of a company.

Earnings/profit per share is simply the earnings or profit you make on each share you own in a company.

In order to calculate earnings per share we need the following:

• Net income (last line of income statement)

• Number of shares outstanding

How to calculate earnings per share (EPS)

The formula to calculate EPS is as follows: EPS = Net income/number of shares

So far we have introduced the concepts of market value, book value, earnings and earnings per share. Next we will dwell on some ratios that are key in shares investment. The ratio we are about to explore relate closely to the concept of earnings and how its impacts the concept of market value.

What is a ratio? Why is important in the accounting, investment, economics and finance? A ratio is a helpful numerical tool that you can use to find out the relationship between two or more figures found in the company’s financial data.

A ratio can add meaning to a number or put it in a better perspective. Ratios sound complicated, but they are easier to understand than you think.

Let assume that you are considering a share investment and the company you are looking at has earnings (or profits) of Sh1 billion this year. You may think that is a nice profit, but in order for this amount to be meaningful, you have to compare it to something.

What if you find out that the other companies in the same industry (and of similar size and scope) had earnings of Sh3 billion? Would that change your thinking? Or what if you found out the same company had earnings of Sh2 billion in the prior period? Would that make you rethink? Probably YES.

The key ratio to be aware of is the Price to earnings ratio (P/E) – commonly referred as P/E ratio.

The price to earnings (P/E) ratio is very important in analysing a potential share investment because it’s one of the most widely regarded barometers of a company’s value, and it’s usually reported along with the company’s share price, among other key figures.

The major significance of the P/E ratio is that it establishes a direct relationship between the company’s operations – as measured by earnings (or profits) – and the share price in the stock exchange.

So before you say a certain share is expensive or is not expensive by looking on the nominal figures – consider to first look at the P/E ratio.

The P in P/E stands for the share’s current price. The E is for earnings per share. The P/E ratio is calculated by dividing the price of the share by the earnings per share. If the price of a single share of share is Sh2,000 and the earning (on a per-share basis) is Sh200 per share, then the P/E ratio is 10. If the share price goes to Sh3,000 per share and the earnings are unchanged, then the P/E is 15.

Basically, the higher the P/E ratio, the more you pay for the company’s earnings i.e. the higher the P/E ratio the more the investor is required to pay to buy the company’s earnings (or profits).

Just remember before you say a certain stock is too expensive or not expensive or when a P/E ratio is referred to, as high or low, you have to ask the question, “Compared to what?”

Why would you buy shares in one company with a relatively high P/E ratio instead of investing in another company with a lower P/E ratio? Keep in mind that investors buy shares based on expectations. They may bid up the price of the share (subsequently raising the share’s P/E ratio) because they feel that the company will have increased earnings in the near future.

Perhaps they feel that the company has great potential (a pending new invention or lucrative business deal) that will eventually make the company more profitable. This in turn would have a beneficial impact on the company’s share price.

Mr Marwa is the CEO of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Plc.