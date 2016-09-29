Industrialisation plan feasible: TBL

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s industrialisation goals are achievable, a Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) Group official has said.

He calling upon the country to learn from others that have undergone through similar processes.

The TBL Group and East Africa technical director, Mr Gavin Van Wijk, said by learning from other countries’ experiences, Tanzania would be able to design the best industrialisation approach to take.

Tanzania seeks to become a middle income country by the year 2025 whereby its economy will be largely industrialised.

In trying to implement that goal, the country’s second Five Year Development Plan – which runs through financial years 2016/2017 to 2020/2021 – has been anchored on the industrialisation agenda. The government plans to revive several factories while the works, transport and communication docket gets Sh4.5 trillion to create an enabling environment for industries to thrive.