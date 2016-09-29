Thursday, September 29, 2016

Industrialisation plan feasible: TBL

 

In Summary

  • He calling upon the country to learn from others that have undergone through similar processes.
  • The TBL Group and East Africa technical director, Mr Gavin Van Wijk, said by learning from other countries’ experiences, Tanzania would be able to design the best industrialisation approach to take.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s industrialisation goals are achievable, a Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) Group official has said.

He calling upon the country to learn from others that have undergone through similar processes.

The TBL Group and East Africa technical director, Mr Gavin Van Wijk, said by learning from other countries’ experiences, Tanzania would be able to design the best industrialisation approach to take.

Tanzania seeks to become a middle income country by the year 2025 whereby its economy will be largely industrialised.

In trying to implement that goal, the country’s second Five Year Development Plan – which runs through financial years 2016/2017 to 2020/2021 – has been anchored on the industrialisation agenda. The government plans to revive several factories while the works, transport and communication docket gets Sh4.5 trillion to create an enabling environment for industries to thrive.

TBL – a subsidiary of SABMiller - is Tanzania’s largest manufacturing house and also the largest taxpayer. And, speaking yesterday, Mr Wijk said the fact that TBL Group factories have been outperforming other SABMiller operations elsewhere was a clear indication that Tanzania was on the right path to achieving its industrialisation goals.


advertisement

In The Headlines

Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs most secretive, survey reveals

The ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs is the most secretive among public institutions

Focus on issues, Warioba urges politicians

 Former Prime Minister Judge (rtd) Sinde Warioba has urged politicians in the country to focus on

  • News
    New UK envoy starts tour with hefty Sh6.3bn donation  
  • News
    Preserve national heritage: forum  
  • International
    Israel mourns after death of founding father Peres  
  • News
    Magufuli’s challenge to ATCL bosses  