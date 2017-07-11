Inflation is expected to remain at 5-6pc: expert

By Alawi Masare @AMasare Malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Inflation is unlikely to increase in the near future as the government is still implementing its tight monetary policy amid vigilant expenditure and revenue collections.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced yesterday the decrease of the annual headline inflation to 5.4 per cent in June 2017 from 6.1 per cent in May as attributed to a slower rise recorded in food prices but economic experts say it may remain within the same range a bit longer due to the current economic situation.

‘Looking at the current economic policy approach, I don’t think if it can increase soon,” said Prof Delphin Rwegasira, of the University of Dar es Salaam’s Economics Department, adding that the economy was still tight.

“The budgetary stance is also vigilant on revenue collection and development expenditure which is slowing due to controlling of unnecessary spending. My prediction is that it will remain within the range of five and six per cent which is respected internationally.”

Tanzania’s inflation is mainly driven by the price movement in food which account for the largest share (37.07 per cent) of weight in the basket of goods and services used to calculate the country’s inflation.

“The decrease explains that the speed of price change for commodities in the year ending June, 2017 decreased as compared to the speed of price change recorded in May, 2017,” it stated.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate for June decreased to 9.6 per cent from 11.6 per cent recorded in May.