Insurance firms’ holdings in bonds up

By Charles Mwaniki @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. Insurance firms boosted their holdings of government securities to more than half of all their investment last year as they chased guaranteed returns in an uncertain economy.

Latest data from Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) shows industry’s investments in government securities amounted to Ksh256.8 billion, representing 53.7 per cent of total investments amounting to Ksh478.2 billion.

In 2016, their government securities holdings of Ksh211.2 billion represented 49.9 per cent of total investments. The insurers also increased their equities holdings, raising the amount allotted to quoted securities by Sh9 billion to Sh45 billion, equivalent to a year-on-year increase from 8.5 per cent of total investments to 9.4 per cent.

“Investments by the industry insurers and reinsurers grew by 13 per cent from Sh423.31 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2016 to Sh478.2 billion in 2017.

Asset classes with the highest investment proportions were; government securities (53.7 per cent), investment property (15.9 per cent), equities (9.4 per cent) and term deposits (8.3 per cent),” said the IRA in its fourth quarter 2017 industry report.

The value of property investments rose by Sh4.9 billion to hit Sh76 billion, even though as a percentage of total investments there was a drop from 16.8 to 15.9 per cent year-on-year.