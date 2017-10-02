Interbank rates slow further to 3.50 pc

By Mnaku Mbani @Mnaku28 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania interbank money market rates slowed down to 3.50 per cent at the end of last week, thanks to improving liquidity in the economy.

During the week ending September 22, the rates were quoted at 3.54 per cent, market data shows.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) report shows that the rate stabilized at below 4 per cent during last week, which indicated an improved liquidity in the banking sector.

The interbank rate is the rate of interest charged on short-term loans between banks when they borrow from each other.

Banks borrow and lend money in the interbank lending market in order to manage liquidity and satisfy regulations such as reserve requirements.

The report shows that a total of Sh61 billion were traded overnight last week lower than Sh67 billion traded during the previous week.

Analysts say the stable interbank rate is a result of improved liquidity in the market.

This comes at a time when commercial banks are also being expected to publish their financial statements for the third quarter of 2017 in two weeks to come.