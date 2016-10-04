By Moremi Marwa

The financial sector plays an important role in any economic development; and better developed financial systems are associated with the faster economic growth.

Our financial sector — despite the progress made in the past three decades of its liberalisation — is still relatively small, nascent and lacks the vibrant, product mixture and structures that will enable it to play a critical role in achieving the growth rate of double digit figure many economists recommend the country needs, for the next three-decades at a minimum, for Tanzania secure a position into the group of middle income countries.

A deeper look into the Five Year Development Plan (FYDP) 2016/17-2021/22, one will note that in order to succeed in executing the Plan — by whoever (private, public, or a combination), the national industrialisation and economic transformation strategies must be underpinned by an effective transformation in financial sector and probably introduce additional financial institutions (such as the International Financial City Centre) to undertake a range of activities in the process of facilitating capital formation that will embed the efforts to industrialise the country. I therefore argued that we, as a nation, should consider on creating a set of institutional factors and institutions that will encourage and make the process of savings and capital formation even bigger, broader and aggressively ambitious.

As it is, there is an urgent need to consider whatever necessary for these things to successfully happen because as it stands, in all aspects of our resources mobilisations and savings, the ratio of our domestic savings relative to our gross domestic product (GDP) is far too low, even by the sub-Saharan Africa standard. This says that in any way we need to enhance the national capacity to mobilize our domestic and external financial resources because whatever way one may put it, the way out of underdevelopment lies in raising the level of a nation’s savings and capital formation which can then finance our ambitious development needs. Currently, the total country’s savings as a proportion of our GDP is about 20 per cent while our investment rate per year is about 30 per cent of GDP. As a country, we finance this investment financing gap using foreign sources of capital (in the form of aid, grants, FDIs, portfolio investments, diaspora remittances, etc). As we consider the benefit of reducing this gap, it may be rights that we get the means that will somehow elevate us into a gradual reduction of this gap: and this requires us to make both some cultural reorientation, i.e. from a cycle of low savings and high consumption to the one that embraces high savings and high investment — as I propose this, I am deeply conscious to the fact that we are a poor nation with majority of our people enjoying low levels of disposable income, but I am convinced that we can do something about this. East Asian countries pursued this approach in their process of industrialization – China to the extreme, where about 50 per cent of what is produced is being saved and then invested. Even in other relatively poor countries such as Vietnam, their savings ratio to income is 33 per cent.

At the minimum, we should target a savings/GDP ratio of at least 25 per cent per annum in the next five years. At the current GDP of about Sh100 trillion and at the anticipated compounded GDP growth rate of 7 per cent, this will translate into a movement from an annual savings quantum of Sh20 trillion (20 per cent of GDP) to about Sh35 trillion (25 per cent of GDP) per annum by 2021, with a GDP projection of Sh140 trillion, in current value of the shilling.

And so, as we consciously increase our capacity to save and improve our capacity for capital formation, in the short to medium term, we should target to leverage further from foreign sources of funds (grants, FDIs and development finance). In 2015, FDI flow to Tanzania was about 3 per cent of the total FDIs to Africa. Our target should be between five and seven per cent. This will mean attracting between $3 billion to $5 billion per annum for the next five years. This possibility if viable given our FYDP — if adjusted in some areas so that it have few focus areas and flagship projects; and if we also pursue policies, laws and strategies that will make our doing business environment more friendly and competitive.

Upon managing to make Tanzania an attractive investment destination (through proper policies, enhanced infrastructure, relatively good labour skills, being more keen to ensuring there is proper implementation of rule of law, etc.), we should be able to increase FDIs flow into our economy from the current Sh2.5 trillion per annum to about Sh11 trillion per annum by 2021 — that is almost Sh35 trillion cumulatively over a period of next five years. We should also strive to ensure that once raised, foreign capital (via donor funds, concessional and non-concessional loans, FDIs, private equity funds, portfolio investors, etc.) should consciously be utilized to gradually increase our capital formation. We need to match the mobilized foreign funds with a clear intent to monitor, manage and prudently utilize funds raised from external sources. That is to say, having managed to attract foreign funds, we should aim to use the same for financing importation of capital goods, raw materials and foreign technology that are to be used in manufacturing of goods under the industrialization program. There should be no squandering of foreign capital or use for importation of unnecessary consumption items.

Now, as it sounds these are things that requires good coordination for their successful implementation, as it is with the FYDP itself, probably a coordination unit is not a bad idea after all. So, from the financing perspective, we should think of creating an International Financial Centre Authority which will undertake a range of coordination of these activities so as to develop an efficient regional (and probably global) competitive financial services sector to serve the interest of both our domestic needs and international investors. Furthermore, the Center will also create employment, raise finance for flagship industrial and infrastructure projects and tap into new investments coming not only in the East African region but in Africa.

As proposed above, developed financial institutions and financial markets are centers through which we can drive our economic development, in poverty alleviation, in improving the standard of living and in ensuring our economic stability — to the point that we can. Establishment of such a centre will stimulate development of related industries as demand increases for better transport and ICT infrastructure, hospitality and tourism, better education and health services, modern habitation and entertainment industries, etc.

Positive stimulus to employment and infrastructure in the Centre will also have spillover on the rest of the economy as the benefits cascades to other segments of the economy. Tanzania should compete to become a favourable financial services leader in the region and it has the competitive advantage with all the ingredient of an international financial centre. We have recently earned a reputation as a country that leads in the aspect of financial inclusion in the region.

Our geographical location also serves us better — we provide maritime entry and exit to at least five countries, this combined with the proximity to a market of 150 million people — are some of the key reasons why this proposition makes sense. With the exception of sometimes unnecessary bureaucratic behaviours, our legal and regulatory framework should be another argument for the beauty of this centre idea — our legal system is based on the British Common law jurisdiction, which is well acceptable in the development of financial centres as internationally accepted best practice.

Generally, the country enjoys relative political and macroeconomic stability which is another factor that is key to investors confidence and generally business sustainability. Our country has a great potential to position ourselves a regional hub in attracting not only Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) but also portfolio investments.