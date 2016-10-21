Internet interruption as sea cable maintenance starts

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Some Tanzanian internet service users experienced periodic outage as Seacom, the network link provider, started maintenance of its sea cable yesterday.

Some local internet providers said they were operating less capacity and when they switched to their own alternative capacity paths, subscribers went offline.

On Monday, Seacom announced to have identified a shunt fault in the Mediterranean Sea between Egypt and France that affected all transmission traffic on the East Coast of Africa to and from Europe.

A shunt fault is caused when damage to the insulation of an undersea cable exposes its copper conductor to sea water, causing a short circuit.

“Repairs started taking place today. This may have some effect on internet speed,” Seacom said through a twitter message to the reporter yesterday.