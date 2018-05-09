Investors start week strongly

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Local investors’ participation in the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) opened this week on a high note for both selling and buying sides.

A DSE market report has shown that a turnover of Sh691 million was recorded during the opening day of the week, of which 86 per cent of the value of buying side injected by local investors.

Local investors also dominated the selling side as the report shows that they recorded 86 per cent of turnover generated.

Foreign investors’ participation during the opening day of the week was less as they bought and sold only 13 per cent of the daily value.

TBL dominated the trading session by transacting shares worth Sh585.6 million followed by Vodacom Tanzania which recorded a turnover of Sh86 million.

The TBL counter had 36,380 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh16,100 per share in eight deals. The Voda counter had 108,570 shares traded at weighted average price of Sh800 per share in 27 deals.

Other active counters were DCB Commercial Bank which transacted shares valued at Sh11.5 million while CRDB and Maendeleo Bank Plc transacted shares worth Sh4 million and Sh3.2 million respectively.

The report shows that the Tanzania Shares Index (TSI) opened 11.25 per cent higher to 4,160.38 points on Monday close from 4149.13 points recorded during the closing day of last week.

The improvement of the TSI was a result of increased share price for TBL which increased to the highest Sh16,100 on Monday from Sh16,000 recorded during last week’s close, which is 0.63 gain.

The DSE all shares index (DSEI) closed 11.52 per cent lower at 2,416.78 points on Monday this week from 2428.30 points recorded during the closing day of last week.