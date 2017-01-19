Invite high-tech firms to Dar fair, TanTrade directed

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Trade Development (TanTrade) has been directed to ensure that more foreign exhibitors are invited to this year’s Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) to bring in the badly needed technologies.

By so doing Tanzanians will have modern technologies to improve production, Trade, Industry and Investment minister Charles Mwijage said.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the new TanTrade board of directors here.

According to Mr Mwijage, since TanTrade’s core objective is to promote trade and development it should ensure that more foreign companies bring in technologies for Tanzanians to acquire.

He underscored the importance of investing in technologies to add values to various produce.

“I wish this year’s exhibition to also include more small-scale manufacturers than traders.”

The new board chairman, Mr Christopher Chiza, promised to protect all assets of TanTrade.

“Together with other board members we will work hard to achieve TanTrade’s goals,” he said.

TanTrade was established by the Tanzania Trade Development Authority Act No. 4 of 2009 that repealed the Board of External Trade Act No. 5 of 1978 and the Board of Internal Trade Act No. 15 of 1973.