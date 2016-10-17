Irregular 100 containers’ clearance draws minister’s fire

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Mr Charles Mwijage has warned some Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) workers who colluded with their counterparts at Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to pass over 100 containers through the Dar es Salaam port without inspection.

Mr Mwijage who was inaugurating TBS’ workers council at the weekend ordered the involved staff to come out and repent or hide and face serious punishment.

“I have started compiling a list of workers who were involved in that illegal act and I urge these people to re-emerge and ask for forgiveness,” he noted, adding that he will not spare anyone who will continue trying to conceal themselves.

He also told TRA to stop clearing containers without inspection by the standard body which is required by law to make sure that all goods entering the country adhere to required set standards.

Mr Mwijage wants those involved to voluntarily be open and divulge who they worked with, when and where the containers were directed.

“I know that the management was not aware of this, but time has come to fight such malpractices,” he said.