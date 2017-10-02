Japan coaches 20 Tanzanian industries on productivity

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. 20 local factories have started receiving coaching services – meant to improve productivity and quality - from Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) as the Asian nation fosters its support to Tanzania’s industrialization drive.

The five-day training for the factories - licenced under the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and others - is part of the second phase of Kaizen – a Jica-supported project on strengthening manufacturing entreprises through quality and productivity improvement.

The first phase of the project was implemented from 2013 to 2016 and 52 selected entreprises in Dar es Salaam, Morogoro and Dodoma benefited with what the implementers described as positive outcomes in the production process.

“They reported to have become more efficient in production in the sense that they increased production with reduced time, cost and even the working space after applying smart tools and initiatives after the training,” said Ms Jane Lyatuu, the acting director of the Tanzania Kaizen Unit at the Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment.

The second phase of Kaizen that runs from 2017 to 2020 will cover eight regions of Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Arusha, Mwanza, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro, Singida and Dodoma.

The purpose of the training is to equip staff with the Kaizen methodology, a management technique focusing on employee involvement and empowerment through team work for continuous quality and productivity improvement.

“We believe this will complement Tanzania’s industrialization initiatives being taken,” said Kaizen project leader from JicaA Mr Takao Kikuchi.

The five-day staff representative training will be followed by six-month practical training in their respective industries.