Japan firm to start local assembly plant

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Japan-based renewable energy company is extending its wings to Africa by opening a subsidiary in Tanzania, the company announced yesterday.

Koyo Corporation has set up Koyo Bussan Tanzania Ltd as it seeks to increase access to power and encourage use of renewable energy solutions in both rural and urban areas.

“Koyo brings state of the art technology in renewable energy thereby ensuring affordable access for both commercial and residential purposes,” Koyo managing director Tomokazu Hirayama said yesterday, noting that the official launch of the Koyo Bussan Tanzania Ltd will be held in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

The company will set up a solar panel assembly plant in Dar es Salaam that will create employment to Tanzanians as well as increase investment and government revenue.

“These activities go hand in hand with our company slogan of Bringing light to Africa, electrification,” said the manager with the company, Mr Ibeanusi Emmanuel.

Koyo also plans to venture into the gas sector to provide clean energy (electricity) to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

“In this area, we will also create employment for the youth and allow for transfer of technology and capacity to develop the sector. This will further augment the government’s efforts to utilize the country’s natural resources for the development of the country,” said Mr Emmanuel.