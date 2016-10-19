Wednesday, October 19, 2016

Japan firm to start local assembly plant

Technicians assemble solar panels in America. A

Technicians assemble solar panels in America. A Japanese company will start assembling solar panels in Tanzania. PHOTO|FILE 

In Summary

  • Koyo Corporation has set up Koyo Bussan Tanzania Ltd as it seeks to increase access to power and encourage use of renewable energy solutions in both rural and urban areas.
Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Japan-based renewable energy company is extending its wings to Africa by opening a subsidiary in Tanzania, the company announced yesterday.

Koyo Corporation has set up Koyo Bussan Tanzania Ltd as it seeks to increase access to power and encourage use of renewable energy solutions in both rural and urban areas.

“Koyo brings state of the art technology in renewable energy thereby ensuring affordable access for both commercial and residential purposes,” Koyo managing director Tomokazu Hirayama said yesterday, noting that the official launch of the Koyo Bussan Tanzania Ltd will be held in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

The company will set up a solar panel assembly plant in Dar es Salaam that will create employment to Tanzanians as well as increase investment and government revenue.

“These activities go hand in hand with our company slogan of Bringing light to Africa, electrification,” said the manager with the company, Mr Ibeanusi Emmanuel.

Koyo also plans to venture into the gas sector to provide clean energy (electricity) to help mitigate the effects of climate change.

“In this area, we will also create employment for the youth and allow for transfer of technology and capacity to develop the sector. This will further augment the government’s efforts to utilize the country’s natural resources for the development of the country,” said Mr Emmanuel.

Koyo Corporation is headquartered in Japan. It is a multi-sector company, covering clean and renewable energy, infrastructure, financing, energy saving solutions like LED lights, batteries and windmills. KOYO also deals in natural disaster emergency response among other things.

advertisement

In The Headlines

5 minutes ago

BRT company ‘broke’ over Sh6.4 billion debt

The company with a controlling stake in Dar es Salaam’s bus rapid transit (BRT) has been put on

Bunge team throws minister out over ‘empty’ report

Drama ensued yesterday in a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Industries, Trade and

  • News
    Public assured of surplus food in midst of shortages  
  • News
    Mbowe eviction legally okay, High Court decides  
  • News
    Norway, UN sign Sh10.6bn deal to empower refugees  
  • News
    Sh1.4bn needed to sort out conflicts  