Japanese renewable energy firm sets up shop in Tanzania

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Japan-based renewable energy company, Koyo Corporation, has officially extended its wings to Africa by opening a subsidiary in Tanzania.

Known as Busan Tanzania Ltd, the company will be importing solar and light-emitting diode (LED) light equipment from Japan and sell the same in the country.

Launching the company in Dar es Salaam on Friday, the minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Charles Mwijage said the company also plans to build a solar power plant in Tanzania in the near future.

“The Koyo Cooperation has agreed to a request from the Prime Minister, Mr Kasim Majaliwa to construct a solar panel assembly plant in the country in a few years to come,” he said, exuding confidence that the move will also encourages the use of renewable energy in urban and rural areas.

According to the Koyo chairman and chief executive officer, Mr Norio Shoji said the company’s focus is to light Africa and has thus chosen Tanzania to become its base on the continent.