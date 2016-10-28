Friday, October 28, 2016

Kigoma coffee firm gets Sh3.4bn trading loan

 

CRDB Bank has issued the loan which the Private Sector Agricultural Support (Pass) has issued a 50 per cent guarantee, Pass said in a statement yesterday. CRDB is a Pass partner.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Kigoma-based Kanyovu Coffee Curing Cooperative Joint Enterprises has secured a Sh3.4 billion loan for facilitation of firm’s coffee trading for higher profitably.

CRDB Bank has issued the loan which the Private Sector Agricultural Support (Pass) has issued a 50 per cent guarantee, Pass said in a statement yesterday. CRDB is a Pass partner. Pass business development manager Hamis Mmomi said in a statement yesterday that the loan will benefit 1,500 growers who have produced 1,395 metric tonnes in this year.

Kanyovu Coffee Curing Cooperative Joint Enterprises is an apex cooperative society, under which 12 cooperative societies fall.

