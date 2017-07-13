Kili firm makes lucrative business in Europe

Africado Company Ltd of Sanya Juu, Siha District, in Kilimanjaro, started well in industrial investment in fruit processing as it makes lucrative business after selling over 2,580 tonnes of avocados per year to European countries.

The firm’s record of avocado sales in European countries in 2015 were 2,580 tonnes, in 2014(1,385); in 2013 (831); 2012 (488); 2011(86 ) and 2010( 5).

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira focuses on reviving defunct industries in the region.