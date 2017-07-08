Legume farmers decry exploitation

By Patrick Kisembo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Gairo. Legume farmers have requested the government to find a reliable market for their produce.

They said during the Legumes Day at Mkarama Village in Gairo District on Tuesday that they were being exploited by unscrupulous buyers.

The event was organised by the Agricultural Research Institute-Ilonga project N2 under the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, funded by Bill and Melinda Gates.

Mr Kedime Lembile said it was crucial for the district authorities to find a reliable market for legumes instead of continuing being exploited by middlemen. “A reliable market will enable us sell the produce at reasonable prices, raise incomes and make a dent in poverty.”

Mr Musa Tamba, a researcher from ARI-Ilonga who also coordinates the project, told farmers to be patient as talks were going to have credible buyers. He urged farmers to grow the crops to ensure food security and incomes and increase soil fertility to boost productivity. Patrick Kisembo)

Mr Tamba said, to cope with challenges of getting seeds, the project has established five seed farms and trains growers and some extension officers.

Gairo District agriculture and cooperative officer Hassanal Khaita said council’s plans to improve the Kwamani market for a variety of crops including cow peas.