Thursday, October 13, 2016

Lender set to lower interest

In Summary

  • The firm, whose branches are mainly in rural areas, said it was in talks with development financial institutions like the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) and KfW - a German government-owned development bank – which offers cheap financing.
By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Bayport Tanzania, a non-banking financial institution, is expecting to have slightly cheaper loans once it secures funding from low-priced sources.

“Once we agree and access loans from these institutions, definitely the interest rates will go down,” said Bayport Tanzania chief executive officer John Mbaga without specifying how much they will drop. “The level of the rates will then depend on the factors such as the strength of the shilling against major currencies as these loans are pegged in foreign currencies like dollar,” he said.

Currently, over 70 per cent of the retail credit company’s funding come from the parent company Bayport Management Limited (BML). The remaining percentage is funded through bilateral loan and financing agreements with leading banks and asset managers in Tanzania.

The company is also planning to list a corporate later this year to finance its unique retail lending which is not done by mainstream banks.


