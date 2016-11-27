Local company wants steel imports banned

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania must ban the importation of steel water pipes because they can be manufactured locally to meet national demand, a local manufacturer has said.

Mr Nicolas Loh, chief executive officer of the Tanzania Steel Pipes Ltd, said yesterday the ban would also help promote the growth of local industries along with the government’s move to encourage industrial investment.

He was speaking during a tour of his firm by the minister for Water and Irrigation, Eng Gerson Lwenge.

“We appeal to the government to look into this and help create a vibrant market for locally manufactured products,” Mr Loh said.

He noted that their plant alone was capable of producing steel water pipes in excess, citing how they have met the supply needs for the Lower Ruvu and Shinyanga-Kahama water project.

Mr Loh noted that there was no point for the government to allow steel water pipe imports when some local companies were already exporting the same products.

“The pipes manufactured here are of the best quality to the extent that we have managed to export to neighbouring countries, such as Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.” He noted that pipes produced at the factory can also be used in mining, agriculture, oil and gas.

“We can increase the adoption of steel pipeline design for fluid and gas transmission purposes. Therefore, having a vibrant market will be catalyst for raising productivity,” he said.

Mr Lwenge said his ministry would start buying locally made pipes in upcoming water projects as he was satisfied with their quality. He, however, challenged the local industry’s management to extend their publicity.

“The ministry wasn’t aware of your production capacity, ideally we thought that steel pipes can’t be manufactured here, that is why we were importing the same,” he said.