Local logistics firm gets global recognition over performance

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A local logistics company, Taha Fresh Handling, has been recognised by a Royal Dutch Airline, KLM, as the best firm in facilitating horticultural exports in Tanzania for the year 2017.

The global airline says that Taha Fresh Handling (TFHL) deserves the prestigious award for its persistent innovation and competitive services provision that led to freight growth from the country.

“KLM has recognised Taha Fresh Handling as the Tanzania valued contributor for the constant innovation and competitive services,” said airline’s representative Suji Njeri during the prize handing over ceremony recently.

The prize reflects TFHL’s strong presence in East African trading bloc, its commitment to grow business, customer care and competitive services provision.

“This award is a reflection of our strong position in the EA region as a trusted partner in the logistics industry. It also highlights our recognition for innovation and our response to the market and customers needs” said Mr Amani Temu, TFHL’s general manager.

Mr Temu who is credited as the man behind an outstanding performance explains that TFHL has successfully managed to negotiate and sign what is called, ‘block-space-agreement’ with KLM, a move that guarantees them cargo space.

“Now, I can safely say that our sound and strong relationship with KLM would unlock the horticulture potential as it offers the commercial farmers an opportunity to export their produces across the World,” Mr Temu notes.

As if that was not enough, the TFHL boss says that they are negotiating with KLM yet another deal to airlift fruits such as avocado to various destinations in Europe.

At the moment, Tanzania commercial farmers through TFHL and KLM export their products to Europe, Canada, America, Japan, Thailand and China.

“We are very happy indeed for the TFHL award. As a matter of fact the company has created solution for local exporters who used to rely on Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and now we are using Kilimanjaro International Airport and Julius Nyerere International Airport,” says HomeVeg director Machel Tarimo.

TFHL is slowly, but surely becoming a leading horticulture logistics specialist, which understands and designs solutions for the country’s nearly $700 million worth nascent industry.