MV Mapinduzi back on its route

By Muhammed Khamis @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The passenger vessel MV Mapinduzi II, which suspended its operations due to some technical problems, is expected to resume after almost four months of maintenance.

Operating between Pemba and Unguja, the vessel was in recent months forced out of the business after one of its engines experienced serious technical problems.

The situation created the shortages in transportation sector as many people who depended on the vessels for transporting goods were affected.

The permanent secretary ministry of Communications and Transportation Mr Mustafa Aboud Jumbe said the government is committed to see the vessel resumes its operations and it has already replaced the damaged engine with new one.

Explaining the reasons behind the vessel’s suspension of its operations Mr Jumbe said that the government took the decision because it didn’t want to risk people’s lives by letting them use the vessel with tehnical problems.

“We have the responsibility to take care of the people’s lives and that is why we did not allow the vessels to continue operating,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Jumbe said that the government is in the process of seeking a bidder to buy another vessel namely MV Maendeleo and the bidding process is expected to start soon.

In recent days the government has been trying hard in improving marine transport—a common and affordable means of transport in the Isle.