Friday, April 20, 2018

MV Mapinduzi back on its route

 

In Summary

Operating between Pemba and Unguja, the vessel was in recent months forced out of the business after one of its engines experienced serious technical problems.

Advertisement
By Muhammed Khamis @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The passenger vessel MV Mapinduzi II, which suspended its operations due to some technical problems, is expected to resume after almost four months of maintenance.

Operating between Pemba and Unguja, the vessel was in recent months forced out of the business after one of its engines experienced serious technical problems.

The situation created the shortages in transportation sector as many people who depended on the vessels for transporting goods were affected.

The permanent secretary ministry of Communications and Transportation Mr Mustafa Aboud Jumbe said the government is committed to see the vessel resumes its operations and it has already replaced the damaged engine with new one.

Explaining the reasons behind the vessel’s suspension of its operations Mr Jumbe said that the government took the decision because it didn’t want to risk people’s lives by letting them use the vessel with tehnical problems.

“We have the responsibility to take care of the people’s lives and that is why we did not allow the vessels to continue operating,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Jumbe said that the government is in the process of seeking a bidder to buy another vessel namely MV Maendeleo and the bidding process is expected to start soon.

In recent days the government has been trying hard in improving marine transport—a common and affordable means of transport in the Isle.

Some of the people who spoke with The Citizen on the challenges of maritime transport between Unguja and Pemba seem to be confident that their government will work hard in making sure the maritime transport is improved and more secure.

advertisement

In The Headlines

3  hours ago

Masogange passes away after short illness

Popular video vixen Agnes Gerald, alias Masogange, is no more.

8  hours ago

President Magufuli weighs in on the ‘missing’ Sh1.5 trillion saga

President John Magufuli on Friday, April 20, says the Controller and Auditor General (CAG)

  • News
    Residents call for reduced costs of land surveying  
  • Sports
    Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season  
  • News
    African public officials accountability has deteriorated, report reveals  
  • News
    CCM legislator wants lawmakers to speak the truth on Sh1.5tr whereabouts  