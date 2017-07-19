Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Maghembe pledges to promote Mwanga small-scale industries

 

Mwanga. Natural Resources and Tourism minister Jumanne Maghembe has promised to work with Kilimanjaro Beochem Limited to create or advance small-scale factories in Mwanga District, which is also the minister’s constituency.

He told journalists here recently that identifying small-scale industries or advancing them was part of the agenda of the district’s leadership to promote industrialisation.

Kilimanjaro Biotechem produces and distributes distilled potable alcohol by mixing potable grade alcohol and molasses. Prof Maghembe’s voters are mainly farmers and livestock keepers.

