Mbinga Bank customers to be paid next Monday

By Julius Mnganga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Customers of the dissolved Mbinga Community Bank (MCB) will start receiving their payments next Monday.

Amana Insurance Board Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Boaz, said verification of all 13,000 MCB customers has been completed ready for payments.

"We will announce through media and other means notifying the MCB customers that their payments are ready and they should come to collect them on Monday next week,” he said.

He said those who owe the bank should also continue paying their dues as they are required to honour their debts.