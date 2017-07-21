Friday, July 21, 2017

Mbinga Bank customers to be paid next Monday

 

In Summary

Amana Insurance Board Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Boaz, said verification of all 13,000 MCB customers has been completed ready for payments.

By Julius Mnganga @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Customers of the dissolved Mbinga Community Bank (MCB) will start receiving their payments next Monday.

"We will announce through media and other means notifying the MCB customers that their payments are ready and they should come to collect them on Monday next week,” he said.

He said those who owe the bank should also continue paying their dues as they are required to honour their debts.

About two months ago, Bank of Tanzania (BoT) announced its decision to annul MCB license after the bank failed to operate profitably due to heavy debts.

