Meru bank in dire need of Sh2bn capital

By Filbert Rweyemamu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Meru Community Bank (MecoB) is looking for strategic investors to rescue the five-year old financial facility as it falls short of regulatory capital requirement.

Currently, the bank has a capital of only Sh400 million but the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) requires Sh2 billion to license a community bank.

The new BoT directive will come into force in March 2017 requires the start-up capital for a community bank to be Sh2 billion while for a commercial bank the amount will rise to Sh15 billion.

During a meeting held at its Usa River headquarters on Saturday, the shareholders were informed that urgent measures have to be taken to rescue the bank.

The shareholders have directed the board and management of the bank to look for a strategic investor to pump in the required capital.

Board chairman William Maeda said although the bank assets increased to Sh5.5 billion by last month from Sh2.6 billion in 2014, it has failed to meet the capital requirements of the central bank.

According to him, so far Sh3.4 billion loans were issued to income-generation groups .

MecoB general manager Jofram Mbinga told the shareholders that the bank was still struggling to attract more deposits.