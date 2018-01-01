Mixed trend in DSE indices

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) shares indices closed in a mixed trend last week with the all shares index (DSEI) up, while the Tanzania Shares Index (TSI) remained unchanged.

The DSE market report showed that the DSEI closed 6.48 per cent higher during last week’s close at 2,396.23 points from 2,389.75 points on Thursday. According to the report, the improvement of the DSEI was a result of increased share prices of listed companies, including KCB, which registered a 2.20 per cent increase; JHL, which was up by 0.49 per cent, and EABL, the largest firm at the bourse, which increased by 0.38 per cent.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI), which measures the performance of locally listed companies, closed flat at 3,919.25 on Friday.

This was due to unchanged share prices of all locally listed companies.

The report shows that the market closed last week with a total turnover of 342.19 million recorded from the transaction of 111,480 shares in 20 deals.

TBL transacted the most shares during the closing day of last week. A total turnover of Sh277 million was recorded from 20,602 shares traded in 14 deals.

The market was dominated by foreign investors as they injected Sh334.23 million of the total market turnover.