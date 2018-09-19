Moshi prison expands shoe factory

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTZ lkasumuni@tz.co.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Karanga Prison, based in Moshi, is expanding its shoe factory.

Upon its completion, it will be producing 900,000 units of shoes annually. Currently, the factory has the capacity of producing 450 units of shoes a day.

The Tanzania Industrial Research Development Organisation (Tirdo), which is commissioned to provide technical support and capacity building to Karanga Prison’s new plan, has confirmed that the design for the expansion is ready.

According to Tirdo director general Mkumbukwa Mtambo, what is currently being done is to transform the leather shoe-making factory from the capacity of 150 units to 450 units a day.

Later on the capacity will rise to 7,000 units a day.

“We have been receiving strong government support through commissioning of industrial projects in the areas of consultancy, research and advisory services,” said Prof Mtambo. According to him, when the factory is competed it will create thousands of jobs.

“We are now working very closely with Karanga Prison to ensure that value chains are created in the livestock farming in the country. Most of raw materials for such factory will be procured from within the country,” he said.

Last month, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Livestock Development and Fisheries, Prof Elisante ole Gabriel, announced a relief to livestock keepers by slashing the prices of artificial insemination from between Sh15,000 and Sh40,000 to between Sh3,000 and Sh5,000.

The government of President John Magufuli has declared that it is crucial to transform Tanzania into an industrial economy by 2020.