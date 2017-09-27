Mtwara, Lindi for digital registration

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Mtwara and Lindi regions yesterday launched the roll out of the decentralized births registration system that is expected to benefit more than 290,000 under-five children in the two regions as technology gains an increasingly important role in Tanzanians’ daily lives.

The launch, held at Tandahimba, was graced by the Minister of Information, Culture, Artists and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe on behalf of his Justice and Constitutional Affairs counterpart, Prof Palamagamba John Aidan Mwaluko Kabudi and other distinguished guests. The goal of the programme is to establish a system for registering all new births and reduce the backlog of unregistered under-five children in the two regions.

The programme moves the points of registration closer to the community. It establishes registration points at health facilities, which provide reproductive and child health services, and at the community ward executive offices in line with the government policy of decentralization through devolution.

This will enable parents in these two regions to easily access more than 780 registration points set up compared to 10 registration points at present. Moreover, there will be more than 1,500 trained Registration Assistants to support the registration process.

The government has waived fee for registration under this programme and the first copy of the certificate is given free of charge. The programme introduces a ‘one step, one visit’ process adapts an innovative way of data collection. Through the use of mobile phone technology data will be instantly transferred and uploaded through SMS, facilitating a real-time tracking of progress.

The decentralized system significantly accelerates birth registration in Tanzania Mainland, after years of stagnation. “We are transforming the system to make it easier for children and their families to access the entitlement of a birth certificate,” said Emmy Hudson, the acting chief executive officer of the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita), responsible for the programme.

She added that; “Now parents can receive birth certificates from the designated health facilities or through the ward executive offices. The system has helped thousands of children in the regions where the decentralized system is in operation and we have a plan to replicate this throughout Tanzania Mainland in the shortest possible time.” She further added that, “ the government duly recognizes the contribution of UNICEF, the Government of Canada and TIGO for their commitments to this cause”.

UNICEF Representative in Tanzania Ms Maniza Zaman said that “Every child has the right to an identity. A birth certificate is a vital record that documents the birth of a child. This programme is reversing the current low level of birth registration which means that millions of children under-five who are “invisible” in the nation’s records, will now be ‘visible’. This will help more Tanzanian children to claim their rights and be protected. The Government too will have better data for policy and planning.”

The government is implementing this programme since 2012 in partnership with UNICEF, Tigo and funding from the Canadian Government. The roll out of the initiative started today in two regions – Mtwara and Lindi, joiningGeita, Shinyanga, Mbeya, Songwe, Mwanza, Iringa and Njombe which have already been covered reaching 1.64 million under-five children.

Canadian Government is a firm believer of child rights, upholding that every child needs a permanent visible evidence of their birth as it creates a state’s legal recognition of children and their rights.