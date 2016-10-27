Thursday, October 27, 2016

Mwijage set to grace auto festival show

Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles

In Summary

By Elias Benjamin @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Industry, Trade and Investment minister Charles Mwijage will be the guest of honour at this year’s Tanzania Automobile Festival (Auto fest) – the 9th in a row.

The three-day event which starts at Kinondoni’s Biafra grounds in Dar es Salaam will feature several special booths and events, including the Auto Style Zone, Motorcycle Stunts and the Kids Car Zone, the event coordinators , Vision Investment, said yesterday.

“This weekend extravaganza expects to attract a huge motor enthusiast base, making it Tanzania’s prominent and largest car festival,” the Vision Investment marketing consultant, Mr Ally Nchahaga said yesterday.

Incepted in 2008, the Autofest has now become an important calendar event in the motor industry in Tanzania and beyond.

It brings together motoring enthusiasts and includes a display of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, vehicle bodies, parts, machinery and tools, as well as automobile-related services.

