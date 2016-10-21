Mwijage urges local companies to up skills

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Industry, Trade and Investments minister Charles Mwijage has urged local companies to register with the Kaizen project to improve their competitiveness skills.

His call – aired during an event to offer Kaizen awards to several firms -- comes amid reports that it is only about 20 per cent of local industries that can export their products.

The Kaizen project is supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

Kaizen is a Japanese word that stands for “improvement”. When used in the business sense, Kaizen refers to activities that continuously improve all functions and involve all employees.

According to Mr Mwijage, a positive response to his call would guarantee quality and improved productivity of locally-produced items and eventually leverage the government dream of turning Tanzania into a semi-industrialised middle income nation by the year 2025.